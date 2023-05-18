HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person died after a crash in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

The Hatfield Township Police Department responded to the area of Bethlehem Pike and Bergey Road in Hatfield Township around 10:40 p.m. for the report of a crash, according to a news release from township police.

Officers found two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and that three people were seriously injured.

The three people were taken to Grand View Hospital Trauma Center for medical treatment.

One person died at the hospital.

At this time, the Hatfield Township Police Department says it is not releasing the name of those involved.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the crash is asked to contact the Hatfield Township Police Department’s Highway Safety Unit at 215-855-0903 or you can submit information via email: policetips@hatfield.org.