PHILADELPHIA - One of the four men charged in a Pottstown homicide is now in custody, according to Montgomery County officials.

Daijon Harrison, 22, surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia and was taken into custody on charges of first-, second- and third-degree murder, conspiracy, and other offenses, said the county district attorney on Wednesday.

He is behind bars in Montgomery County, as there is no bail for murder charges.

Authorities are still searching for Samir Bentley, 20, and Ahmed Mohammed, 16, both of Philadelphia, on murder charges in the deadly shooting of a man on Oct. 23. Also on the run is Eric Baker, 26, of Norristown, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and more.

Investigators said Harrison, Mohammed and Bentley drove a stolen minivan from Philadelphia to Pottstown to rob the victim, 27-year-old Robert Stiles, of marijuana. Surveillance video shows Mohammed grab Stiles in the 400 block of High Street, then Harrison hands a gun to Bentley, who shoots Stiles three times, the district attorney said.

As the three flee, Baker is seen firing an assault rifle at the minivan, authorities say.

Stiles was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mohammed, Bentley or Baker should call Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or the county detective tipline at 610-278-3638.

