POTTSTOWN, Pa. | A deadly fire erupted in Pottstown, Pa. early Monday morning on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.
Crews are reportedly still on the scene assessing the damage, after they were originally dispatched at around 1:45 a.m.
One person has died due to the fire, according to officials. Four others were safely rescued, and one additional victim was taken to a nearby hospital due to injuries.
A dog has also been saved from the blaze.
Police say that one of the people to escape the burning home jumped from a second-story window, landing on the roof of a van for safety.
This multi-alarm fire took place in two-and-a-half story house split into two units. Witnesses say they saw heavy smoke and fire early in the morning.
Crews are still unsure of what caused the fire, but the home seems to be beyond repair.
The house next door also received some damage from the flames, but is still standing, authorities say.