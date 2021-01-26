LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - Just before the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, the world was shocked by the sudden death of Kobe Bryant.
Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the horrific helicopter crash that killed the legendary basketball player, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.
It was at 12:06 p.m. EST on January 26, 2020 that the group boarded a helicopter in California. Just 30 minutes later, the 911 call came in that the helicopter had crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas.
"No, it doesn't get easier, and it's never gonna be understood. I'm never going to understand this," said Jeremy Treatman, who coached Bryant when he played at Lower Merion High School.
Many remember where they were when the news broke. Treatman was running a girls basketball tournament.
"There were 1,200 people there and we were just about to start the big game in the afternoon, and I stopped to make an announcement that Kobe had died," he said.
It was a difficult moment for Treatman, who was a Bryant family friend and assistant coach of the '95-'96 Lower Merion boys basketball team.
He got to see the rise of that "Mamba mentality," bringing the Lower Merion Aces a state championship for the first time in 53 years with Bryant on the forefront.
"The people that were around there for that special season, special time where he was growing before he became Kobe Bryant, before he became the Mamba, to see the rise and be part of the journey is special for all of us," Treatman said.
The team that catapulted Bryant's career plans to hold a Zoom call on Wednesday. Nearly everyone from that year will be dialed in.
"It'll bring up some memories, good and bad and sad and wonderful, all at the same time," Treatman said.
Tuesday night, the boys basketball team will step out onto Bryant Gymnasium to play a home game against Haverford. The players plan to honor Bryant before tip-off.
"No matter what's going on in your life, today, for this game, you are representing Kobe Bryant," Treatman said. "You make this game like it's the last game of your life."
At the end of February, Lower Merion plans to host an "Aces Nation" virtual event that will include interviews and tribute videos of Bryant and the 1996 championship team.
Many of those videos will be filmed during Wednesday's Zoom with the team.