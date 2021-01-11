NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County district attorney's office is offering a reward for information in a homicide case.
The DA is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deadly shooting of a woman in Lansdale in November.
Ebony Pack, 30, was shot in her vehicle on November 28 at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road, authorities said.
Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. for the report of an accident and shots fired, and they found the bullet-ridden car with Pack in the driver's seat. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective's Tip Line at 610-278-3647, or Lansdale police at 215-368-1801.