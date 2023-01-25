NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties say they've arrested the gang members who stole nearly 100 guns in overnight burglaries last fall.

Two adults and 11 juveniles were charged in three burglaries and an attempted burglary of gun stores, according to a joint news release from the county district attorneys. They're believed to be linked to a neighborhood-based juvenile street gang in Philadelphia called "54th Street."

Investigators say after the burglaries, which all occurred between 2-4:30 a.m., the suspects quickly distributed the stolen guns to other gang members.

Of the 93 stolen weapons, 33 have been recovered by detectives, sometimes during the commission of crimes, officials said.

"With 60 firearms unaccounted for, we still don't know the extent of the damage by this corrupt organization's criminal activities, including shootings and murders," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, in a statement.

The two adults and two juveniles charged as adults are all from Philadelphia:

Angel Mason, 40

Elijah Terrell, 16

Donte Purnell, 22

Liv Hall, 18

The other nine juveniles, who range in age from 14-17 years old, are from West Philadelphia. Their names will not be released.

These are the details of each burglary, according to investigators:

Sept. 24, 2022 (4:22 a.m.): Founding Fathers Outfitters

Lafayette Hill section of Springfield Township, Montgomery County

26 firearms stolen

6 recovered to date by law enforcement, including one used in a shooting incident in Philadelphia and one found on a suspect involved in a Sept. 29, 2022 homicide in Philadelphia

the burglars drove a 2020 Kia Forte that had been stolen in Philadelphia just prior to the burglary

Nov. 12, 2022 (4:20 a.m.): Target Word Gun Shop

in Chalfont, New Britain Township, Bucks County

32 pistols, 8 rifles and one suppressor stolen

10 firearms recovered to date by law enforcement through search warrants

Nov. 20, 2022 (2:15 a.m.): Attempted burglary of Continental Armory

in Hatboro, Montgomery County

burglary was interrupted when an individual heard breaking glass and called 911

Nov. 20, 2022 (2:41 a.m.): Tanners Sports Center

in Warwick Township, Bucks County

27 firearms stolen

16 recovered by law enforcement, including one used in an armed robbery in Pennsauken, N.J. on Dec. 14, 2022

the vehicle fled at speeds over 100 mph

Investigators found the group had also planned two more gun store burglaries but had not carried them out yet, the DA says.

Charges vary by suspect, but all are related to operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, firearms trafficking, burglary and more, officials say.