PHILADELPHIA - For 123 years, it hasn't been New Year's Day in Philadelphia without the Mummers.

"Explaining what the Mummers are is very diverse. It's a celebration of family, fun, comradery on New Year's Day," said David Grzybowski, who manages public relations for the Philadelphia String Band Association.

Known for colorful costumes, theatrical performances and live music, their parade is believed to be the oldest folk festival in the country.

The origins of the parade can be traced back to the mid-17th century - blending elements from Swedish, English, Irish, Finnish, and German heritage, as well as elements from other European and African countries.

The first official Mummers Parade was held on New Year's Day in 1901, on Broad Street, as it still is today.

"Costuming is the most important part of the Mummers Parade," Grzybowski said. "Some of these costumes are made in Philadelphia by different designers, different set designers."

"Some groups on New Year's are spending 6 figures on 4.5 minutes to put on a show," Grzybowski said. "The Mummers Parade is a parade, but at the same time, it's also a competition."

Now, the parade has around 10,000 participants, made up of five divisions.

Those five divisions - the Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies, String Bands, and Fancy Brigades are made up of different groups known as clubs. Many of which you will find in South Philly, near 2nd Street - or 2-street, if you're local - Mummer's Row.

"Family is the backbone of the parade. It's passed down from generation to generation," Grzybowski said.

If you're going to the parade, it will start at Philadelphia City Hall at 9 a.m. and make its way south on Broad Street to Washington Avenue.