COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with third-degree murder in the shooting death of his sister Friday morning.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Jah’sir Vasquez will be charged in adult criminal court.
Upper Providence Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence on Larchwood Court shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. Responding officers found Jasiyah Vasquez lying on the living room with a single gunshot wound to her chest, the DA's office said.
The county coroner's office said the manner of death was homicide.
The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Providence Police launched a joint investigation into the homicide. The investigation found that the mother of the children asked her son Jah’sir to go outside to her car to get a 9mm handgun that was legally registered to her, the DA's office said. The DA's office says home surveillance video recovered by detectives depicts Jah’sir entering the house with the handgun in his right hand and then pointing it at his 12-year-old sister Jasiyah.
Seconds later, while Jah’sir had the gun pointed in his sister’s direction, it discharged, and Jasiyah collapsed, according to the DA's office.
“We followed the evidence in this case, which clearly showed that the 13-year-old shot and killed his sister. Despite the child’s age, Pennsylvania law requires that we charge Jah’sir Vasquez in adult criminal court for the shooting death of his sister,” said DA Kevin R. Steele.
He was arraigned Friday, and was denied bail. He is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is set for March 26.