MEADOWBROOK, Pa. - After releasing her debut song, "Lonely Christmas," on YouTube just six days ago, 15-year-old Wallis Schriver of Meadowbrook, Montgomery County, was shocked to see her passion project already has almost 100,000 views.
"It's very exciting," Wallis said.
She comes from a musical family. In fact, she and her father, Gene Schriver, co-wrote the song while her two younger sisters sang harmonies and had supporting roles in the music video.
She said the video was recorded in a day by her dad on his phone and edited by a friend of the family. The teen's grandparents also made a cameo.
Perhaps most important is the song's message, which resonates with so many people, especially this year.
"I think the song can mean different things to different people," said Wallis, "because loneliness is a very universal feeling."
"While we never address COVID or the pandemic straight on the nose, we hope that there's sort of a timelessness to the message," Gene Schriver said.
Wallis said music is her outlet of expression, and in a world where people feel so disconnected from one another, she said it helps bring them together.
It also doesn't hurt that she has an amazing voice, so much so that people in the industry are starting to notice.
"Kevin Ray from Walk the Moon, they do 'Shut Up and Dance with Me,' he called me and my dad the other day and he told us that he really liked the song, and we talked on the phone for about an hour," said Wallis. "I couldn't believe that he saw the song because I didn't realize it was going around enough that people in the industry were seeing it."
Her dad said there have already been whispers from record labels, but right now, they just want to optimize this moment. He also added, rather whimsically, that all Wallis wants for Christmas this year is to get her braces off.