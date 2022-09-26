PHILADELPHIA — Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who stole from a gun store in Montgomery County over the weekend.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $15,000 reward for information about the people responsible for the burglary of Founding Fathers Outfitters in Lafayette Hill.

Five people burglarized the store in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a news release from the ATF. The incident is currently being investigated by ATF, Springfield Township Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

ATF is offering a reward in the amount of $10,000, and the NSSF is offering $5,000 for a total reward of up to $15,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and the NSSF in which NSSF matches up to $5,000 of ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” said Matthew Varisco, Special Agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division.

“ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence, combined with our community and law enforcement partnerships, will leverage investigative resources to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about the crime should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at 610-278-3368. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.