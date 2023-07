RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County boy was reported missing Thursday after he ran away for the third time in just over a month.

The boy, 16-year-old Daniel Gluck of Richland Twp., previously ran away in early June and a second time last week.

Gluck was found in the Quakertown area within a few days of leaving his home both times before, but police were informed he "ran away, again" on Thursday.

Richland Twp. police are asking anyone with information on Gluck's whereabouts to contact them.