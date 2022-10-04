Authorities have publicly identified the 14-year-old killed in a shooting that also wounded four other teens as they walked away from a Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage, saying they believe he was not the intended target of the shooting. Police said Wednesday they were searching for at least five suspects in the shooting outside Roxborough High School shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that killed Nicholas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown. Three of the wounded players were stable, and the fourth was treated at the scene for a graze wound. Several players for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles offered prayers for the families and lamented that gun violence shattered a safe space.