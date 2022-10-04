PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are on the hunt for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne, announcing the district attorney's office approved charges of murder, attempted murder, theft, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy.
"Last week's tragedy outside of Roxborough High School has shaken our city to its core," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
Burney-Thorne is wanted in the deadly ambush shooting that happened on Sept. 27 around 4:30 p.m. just as a Roxborough High School junior varsity football scrimmage was ending. 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was killed and four others were injured.
"There's an entire generation of children who believe that the only way to settle the score is by bringing a gun into the equation," said Outlaw.
Police say there are seven other persons of interest in the case, all teenagers or young adults. The suspects fired more than 60 shots.
"I find it beyond unnerving to find that our children continue to be caught up in serious crimes, whether they're perpetrating the crimes or they themselves are becoming victims," said Outlaw.
Outlaw is imploring those involved in the fatal shooting to come forward: "Turn yourselves in, we know who you are and you're just delaying the inevitable."
Investigators say they're combing through surveillance video and vehicle evidence. Anyone with a tip is asked to call 911. A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.