PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The 17-year-old wanted for the alleged murder of a Temple University student has turned himself into police.
Officials say Latif Williams turned himself into the Homicide Unit on Wednesday night.
Williams is accused of shooting and killing Temple student, 21-year-old Samuel Collington.
On Sunday, just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a person with a gun on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they found Collington suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back.
Collington was taken to Temple Hospital by Police, where he died.