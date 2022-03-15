COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two people are behind bars in connection to the death of a 4-year-old in Chester County.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Victor Lara-Ortiz, 18 and William Thomas, 31 were arrested in connection to the death of Roman Aguilera-Ortiz.
The DA's office says Aguilera-Ortiz died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on on Feb. 28 in Coatesville. He was the brother of Lara-Ortiz.
Investigators learned that Lara-Ortiz had left the loaded gun unsecured and upholstered on a table in his bedroom with the door open and unlocked when he left home earlier that day.
Lara-Ortiz was not home at the time of his brother’s death.
Aguilera-Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lara-Ortiz was charged with involuntary manslaughter, firearms not to be carried without a license, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses, for leaving a loaded firearm upholstered and unsecured on his bedroom table.
Detectives traced the gun’s serial number and discovered that the Trop Gun Shop in Gap sold the gun to William Thomas on Feb. 15.
Thomas was not allowed to license or purchase a firearm because of a prior criminal conviction, the DA's office reports. Thomas did not provide truthful information on his firearms application. He used Lara-Ortiz’s phone number instead of his own and failed to report his prior conviction.
Thomas was charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the firearm to Lara-Ortiz, delivery of firearms to a minor, attempted purchases of illegal firearms, and related offenses.
“For the safety of everyone, lock up your guns. This heartbreaking and tragic death of an innocent child was 100% preventable, and now a family has to live with the devastating consequences for the rest of their lives," said Coatesville City Police Chief Laufer.