SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The parents of an 18-year-old wounded by gunfire at Nockamixon State Park say the teen has died of his injuries.
The victim, identified by his parents as Jason Kutt, died of a gunshot wound sustained Saturday at the park in Bedminster Township, Bucks County, according to the social media post made Monday morning.
Kutt was a 2020 Pennridge High School graduate, the post said, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The Bucks County district attorney's office has scheduled a news conference for Monday at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation and ask for the public's help.
The 18-year-old was shot around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance, officials said.
Authorities searched the area for hours afterward and continued their investigation Sunday, but did not find anyone of interest, investigators said.
A witness reported a male in hunting gear leaving the area, said the Bedminster Township police chief.
The chief said hunting was permitted in the area where the man was shot.
"There was a special three-day muzzleloader season that ended yesterday (Saturday), and, from my understanding, that was permitted down here during those three days," said Chief Matthew Phelan.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.
The Lehigh County coroner's office declined to comment on whether it was called to the hospital for the victim.
More information is expected during the DA's news conference Monday afternoon. Watch it live here on WFMZ.com.