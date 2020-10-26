FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - An 18-year-old hit by gunfire at Nockamixon State Park has died, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.
Jason Kutt, of West Rockhill Township, was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem early Monday morning, the coroner's office said in a news release.
The Bucks County district attorney's office has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Monday to provide an update on the shooting investigation and ask for the public's help. Watch the news conference live here on WFMZ.com.
Kutt was shot around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park, investigators said.
The teen, a 2020 Pennridge High School grad, according to his parents, was walking in the park with his girlfriend, a family friend told 69 News.
Authorities searched the area for hours afterward and continued their investigation Sunday, but did not find anyone of interest, investigators said.
A witness reported a male in hunting gear leaving the area, said the Bedminster Township police chief.
The chief said hunting was permitted in the area where the man was shot.
"There was a special three-day muzzleloader season that ended yesterday (Saturday), and, from my understanding, that was permitted down here during those three days," said Chief Matthew Phelan.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.