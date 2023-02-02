NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Thursday morning was Jamila Winder’s first meeting as a Montgomery County Commissioner. She was promptly elected to the role of vice-chair by her fellow commissioners, Kenneth Lawrence and Joseph Gale. Lawrence was elected chair.

“I’m extremely proud to welcome Jamila to her first board meeting today,” Lawrence said. “It’s fitting that during Black History Month we have sworn-in our first Black female commissioner in Montgomery County history. I congratulate commissioner Winder who went through a rigorous interview and selection process for her leadership skills and ability to bring people together and commitment to community service makes her the best choice to lead us into the future.”

Commissioner Gale also welcomed Winder. “I look forward to helping you get acquainted with the county government and meeting various employees and departments in the county. It’s my hope and I trust that the judges chose someone who will make the county more open and transparent to both me, as the sole Republican on the board but also the taxpayers across the county.”

Gale continued, “And I also hope that the days of marginalizing my participation in the decision-making process are gone and the future of a more efficient and transparent government begins today. I’m very optimistic that’s what will happen to the board and I’m hoping for a positive outcome. I realize that as a minority commissioner I won’t always agree with my colleagues, but I believe that having a dialogue at all levels of the government provides a series of checks and balances.”

Winder responded, “Thank you to Chair Lawrence as well as commissioner Gale for giving me a warm welcome. I reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and you all know the excerpt. ‘I have a dream that my four little children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.’

“Yesterday, Winder noted, “Dr. King’s dream was alive and well and I was so happy to celebrate with county staff, leaders from the county, my family, friends…it was an amazing event. My grandmother, she’s 103 years old, grew up in a segregated South. To have her living, realizing that this moment is truly a dream come true for me, is amazing. You have my commitment to serve our county with integrity and to work with my colleagues to support more than 2,000 staff to keep Montgomery County at the center of everything we do.”

Heart Health Month

Laura Williamson, Health and Human Services Community Educator, made a presentation about Heart Health Month. According to the CDC, she pointed out that coronary artery disease is the most common heart condition in America. Heart disease is the number-one killer in America. Williamson used the example of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered sudden cardiac arrest on the field while playing the Cincinnati Bengals in December and received 9 minutes of CPR compressions and defibrillation to make the point that he received every link of the “chain of survival” and recovered.

To celebrate Heart Health Month in Montgomery County, Williamson said CPR/AED training would be given every Tuesday of February and blood drives would be held Monday, February 6 at the county Human Services Center.

Contracts

Several large contracts were awarded. Hill International, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. was awarded a $5,341,998.93 contract for construction management services for the Ridge Pike project. A $498,167.00 contract was approved for Michael Baker International, Pittsburgh, for design and engineering for the Cross County Trail.

A contract for hardware and software maintenance in the amount of $546,615.48 was awarded to Intergraph Corporation, dba Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure, Huntsville, Al.

In addition, a contract was renewed with NPC Incorporated, Claysburg, Pa. in the amount of $800,000.00 for election ballot printing and mailing services. Also, a $518,052.73 contract was renewed with Dominion Voting Systems Incorporated, Denver, Col., for election voting systems support.