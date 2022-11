POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The case will proceed against a teen accused in two killings in Montgomery County.

17-year-old Dominic Carboni from Schwenksville is accused in the killings of 17-year-old Skyler Fox and 18-year-old Brandon Bacote-Byer.

The pair were shot to death at Fourth and Johnson Streets in Pottstown one month ago Thursday.

A Philadelphia man also faces first-degree murder and related charges for the killings.

Police say drugs were involved.