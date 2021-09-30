NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have arrested two men and are searching for two more in a shootout in Montgomery County that killed a bystander.
Brandon Darden, 25, and Joshua Agudio Jr., 20, both of Norristown, are charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in the Sept. 18 shootout in the 600 block of Astor Street that killed 51-year-old Barry Fields on the steps of his residence, according to a news release from the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
An arrest warrant has also been issued for Edwin Islas-Cruz, 23, of Norristown, for first-degree murder and other charges, the DA's office said. A fourth shooter is still under investigation.
Norristown Police were dispatched at 5:21 p.m. to the 600 block of Astor Street for a report of shots fired. The 911 caller reported hearing approximately 20 shots fired, according to the news release.
Responding officers found the victim, Barry Fields, lying dead on the sidewalk in front of his residence at the 600 block of Astor Street, the DA's office said.
Montgomery County Detectives and Norristown Police launched a joint homicide investigation. Using witness interviews and video surveillance, authorities determined that two men pulled up in a Toyota Camry, got out of the vehicle and began firing shots north on Astor Street, where a group of men were hanging out in front of a residence at Astor Street, the DA's office said.
Two of the men who had been hanging out—who were identified as Darden and Agudio—returned fire, according to the news release. After the burst of gunfire, the two men got back into the black Camry and sped away, the DA's office said.
Detectives recovered 39 fired 9mm cartridge cases (FCCs) of various colors and brands the DA's office said. The investigation found that Fields, who was in no way involved in the shooting, had been sitting on the steps of his home, and was hit in the head when gunfire erupted, according to the news release.
The investigation identified the Toyota Camry involved in the shooting. Through surveillance video, witness accounts and other investigative means, detectives identified the shooters who drove up in the Camry as Edwin Islas-Cruz and a second, still unidentified man, the DA's office said.
The investigation also found that there was an ongoing dispute between at least two of the men involved, according to the news release.
An autopsy found that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide, authorities said.
Darden was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and person not to possess a firearm. He was arraigned on Sept. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Margaret Hunsicker. No bail is available for first-degree murder, and he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Agudio was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and person not to possess a firearm. He was arraigned on Sept. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 5.
An arrest warrant was issued for Edwin Islas-Cruz. Islas-Cruz is a 23-year-old man who is 5-7 tall and 210 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the DA's office said. If he is spotted, call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Islas-Cruz is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.