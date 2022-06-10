DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Some more high schools celebrated graduation day Friday.
69 News made the trip to Doylestown for the big day at Central Bucks East.
Seniors, with boys in blue, and girls in white, lined up on the football field. They enjoyed an emotional afternoon with family and friends and shifted tassels from right to left.
We then headed about 10 miles south to Warrington. Seniors at Central Bucks South also graduated from high school Friday.
Congratulations to the Titans as they too begin the next phase of their life's journey.