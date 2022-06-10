DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Some more high schools celebrated graduation day Friday.

69 News made the trip to Doylestown for the big day at Central Bucks East.

Seniors, with boys in blue, and girls in white, lined up on the football field. They enjoyed an emotional afternoon with family and friends and shifted tassels from right to left.

We then headed about 10 miles south to Warrington. Seniors at Central Bucks South also graduated from high school Friday.

Congratulations to the Titans as they too begin the next phase of their life's journey.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.