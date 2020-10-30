Philadelphia police find van filled with explosives

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Officials say two men have been charged with possessing explosives after their van in Philadelphia was found to contain explosives as officials investigate bombings of cash machines across the city.

The office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a news release late Thursday that police and federal agents discovered illegal explosives, a propane torch, a stun gun and other tools commonly used to break into cash machines.

Brian Larue and Eric Murray were charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy and risking a catastrophe.

The attorney general’s office said late Thursday that the men do not yet have legal representation.

