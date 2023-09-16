2 Chesco officers commended for quick action during apartment fire

OXFORD BOROUGH, Pa. — Two police officers were recognized for their quick action to help save residents from a burning apartment building in Oxford Borough, Chester County, on Wednesday night.

According to a letter from Oxford Mayor Phillip Harris, Officers Karilanna Eller and Scott Richards responded to a fire alarm at 21-23 S. Third St. within two minutes — then went door-to-door evacuating residents.

Video from Richards' body camera shows the officers directing residents to exit toward the rear of the buildings as fire rages on the other side of a window — which Eller and Richards closed to contain the flames.

The Union Fire Department, Oxford Ambulance and Medic 94 also responded to the scene, Harris said.

According to Harris, South Third Street will remain closed between Market and Hodgson Streets for an "undetermined amount of time" as cleanup efforts continue.