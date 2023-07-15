UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Two people are confirmed dead in flash flooding in lower Bucks County Saturday evening, according to the coroner's office.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said a male and female died. She said the deaths are related to flash flooding that happened in the area of Crossing Farm Lane and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township. That's near Washington Crossing.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Buck said details were limited because officials from her office were still on their way to the scene.

