NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A jury convicted two men of fatally shooting a woman in her car in Montgomery County in 2020.

Chong Ling Dan and Ricky Vance were found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the death of Ebony Pack in Lansdale, said the county district attorney's office.

Pack, 30, was shot and killed while stopped at a red light on her drive home from work on Nov. 28, 2020, authorities said.

Cell phone records and the vehicle used to commit the shooting all link Dan, Vance and a third man, Terrance Marche, who is believed to be the gunman. Marche is still at large, and authorities believe he fled to Honduras.

Investigators had said Dan was jealous of Pack because she was his ex-girlfriend's new love interest.