2 dead, 1 injured in Hatfield house fire

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. – Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a house fire in Montgomery County.

The flames erupted early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Washington Lane in Hatfield Township.

Officials say a man and woman died. A family of five was inside the home at the time. Investigators say the homeowner woke up at 4:30 a.m. and felt the fire.

Some in the household escaped safely, but others did not.

Investigators say the fire started just before 4:30 a.m. on the home's first floor.

With reports of two trapped on the second floor, fire crews raced inside to find a man and woman unconscious. One was taken out in the stairwell. The other was taken out a bedroom window. However, both victims died.

Three others escaped, including someone in a wheelchair who was then taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital with burns.

The ages of the victims are not yet known, although they do not appear to be children. Some family members have been able to return to the home to retrieve belongings.

The fire is under investigation. A cause has not been determined.