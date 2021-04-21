Two of America's most iconic - and sought after - furniture companies are becoming one.
Herman Miller will acquire Knoll for $1.8 billion.
Knoll was founded in 1938, and moved to Pennsylvania in 1941. Herman Miller was founded in 1905 in Michigan.
They are considered two of the most prolific mid-century furniture designers, originally marketed in the US as office furniture.
"They were in constant competition, you know, seeking out these architects and artists who worked with them and competing for who got which piece of furniture. So I'm hoping that joined together it doesn't end that competition, because often we're at our best when we compete with each other," said Robert Mattison, the Marshall R. Metzgar professor of art at Lafayette College.
Knoll recently expanded its facility in East Greenville and added about 130 jobs. They also have operations in the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown.
Herman Miller declined an interview with 69 News, but said the transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter in 2021. Until then the companies will continue to run independently.