Philadelphia Shooting

Philadelphia Police Investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Michael Perez

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people are now in custody in the multiple shootings that killed three people and wounded 11 in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend.

WPVI reports Rashaan Vereen was taken into custody Monday night by the U.S. Marshals Service.

His arrest follows that of 18-year-old Quran Garner.

Authorities say an altercation on busy South Street led to an exchange of gunfire and other shooting along the street. Police say two of the people killed and many of those wounded are believed to have been innocent bystanders.

