The Warrington Township Police Department announced that two more individuals have been charged in connection with the November 16, 2021 bomb threats, originally submitted to the Central Bucks South High School through the Safe2Say Program.
This brings the total number of individuals charged in this incident to three.
Police do not believe there is anyone else involved in the planning or carrying out of the threats, officials say.
Warrington Township PD says they would like to thank Central Bucks South High School, Central Bucks School District, Bucks County Detectives, FBI, the community, and the parents and students of Central Bucks South High School for their patience, assistance, and cooperation during this investigation.