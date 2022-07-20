Palisades School District high school sign generic

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - State police in Bucks County are investigating a trespassing incident at an elementary school late Saturday night.

Surveillance cameras show two males around 11 p.m. surveying the outside entry points at Durham Nockamixon Elementary School, part of the Palisades School District, state police said in a news release.

The males climbed multiple walls and eventually got onto the roof, police said.

School employees found an exterior door, that provides access to the roof, left open. Some students and staff are in the building during the week for summer school.

No items were stolen and no damage was reported, officials said.

Police said the investigation continues.

