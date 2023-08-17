HARRISBURG, Pa. – Two parents from southeastern Pennsylvania have been appointed to the state Board of Education.

Katherine Christiano and Ernest "Tre" Hadrick III were confirmed to serve on the board by the state Senate Thursday, in a move that Gov. Josh Shapiro says fulfills his campaign promise to ensure "parents have a seat at the table and a say in their children's education."

Christiano is a preschool teacher at Central Nursery School in Wayne, Delaware County, and has a background in early childhood education, youth sports programming and nonprofit management.

Her previous roles include serving as lead preschool teacher at Wilmington Friends School and as an assistant program coordinator and development manager at the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. She sits on the boards of the William Penn Foundation, the Stoneleigh Foundation and Opera Philadelphia.

Hadrick is a school counselor at Central Montgomery County Technical High School in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, and has worked as a school counselor supporting students for 12 years. He is an adjunct professor at Villanova University's Education and Counseling Department and works as an extracurricular supervisor for various communities and high schools.

Christiano and Hadrick become members of the board's Council of Basic Education, which oversees grades K-12.