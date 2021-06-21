POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters rescued two people from a burning home in Montgomery County.

Flames broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday in the unit block of East Fifth Street in Pottstown.

Fire crews from Berks and Chester counties were brought in to help with the response.

The two people who were rescued were taken to the hospital, according to a photojournalist for 69 News at the scene. There's no word on their injuries.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

Officials haven't said what may have sparked the fire.

