POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Two people were hurt after gunshots rang out in Pottstown Saturday night.
A 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were shot while sitting in a car with three other people at North Charlotte and Beech streets, police said.
Officers found the victims a few blocks away, in the area of Oak and North Charlotte streets, shortly before 9 p.m., said Pottstown police.
The woman, of Pottstown, had been shot in the head, and the man, of Virginia, was shot in the neck, though both were conscious and alert, authorities said.
They were taken to the hospital and have since been released, police said Monday.
Witnesses reported seeing a fight between teenage females just before the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 610-970-6570.