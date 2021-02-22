HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating the stabbing of two people at a playground in Montgomery County.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Oak Park Elementary School in Hatfield Township.
The victims suffered multiple stab wounds, the township police department said. They were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for further treatment.
There's no word on the conditions of the victims, but police said both are minors.
The North Penn School District says the stabbing happened after school hours and was not related to any school activity. There were no students in the building at the time.
The school also says a suspect is in custody. Township police said he is a minor and is not being identified at this time.