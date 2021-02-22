HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating the stabbing of two people at a playground in Montgomery County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Oak Park Elementary School in Hatfield Township.

The victims suffered multiple stab wounds, the township police department said. They were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for further treatment.

There's no word on the conditions of the victims, but police said both are minors.

The North Penn School District says the stabbing happened after school hours and was not related to any school activity. There were no students in the building at the time.

The school also says a suspect is in custody. Township police said he is a minor and is not being identified at this time.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.