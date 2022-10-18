POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Multiple neighbors called 911 when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets, said the county district attorney's office.

Police found two men, ages 18 and 17, dead near a car, the DA said. One of the young men had been driving the car, authorities said.

Investigators found 10 cartridge casings, a bullet and a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene, the DA said.

A neighbor told a photographer for 69 News that he heard at least nine shots, and saw the two bodies lying in the street.

Authorities are not yet releasing the names of the victims. Autopsies are planned for later Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 610-970-6570 or county detectives at 610-226-5553.