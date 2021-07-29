BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - Most of the area found itself under a tornado warning for several hours Thursday night, and while the majority of the Lehigh Valley escaped serious damage, it was a much different story in Lower Bucks County, where several tornadoes were spotted, some causing serious damage.
The National Weather Service is saying a "large" and "dangerous" tornado touched down near Lumberville, in Solebury Township, a few miles north of New Hope.
The severe weather made itself felt in other parts of Lower Bucks, where a second confirmed tornado moved through an area of Bensalem Township, near the Neshaminy Mall. It's the same area where a storm dumped 10 inches of rain two weeks ago.
The tornado ripped the roof off the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership in the Trevose area, about 20 miles south of Lumberville, and caused part of the building to collapse.
Four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business.
The tornado also damaged homes at a nearby mobile home community.
Officials say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Crews sifted through rubble and twisted debris Thursday night. Police say the damage is extensive.
The National Weather Service in Mt. Holly plans to have crews out around the area Friday surveying the damage, to see if other tornadoes touched down.