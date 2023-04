L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A two-year-old boy in Bucks County was struck and killed by a downed tree.

The coroner says the accident happened Saturday in Lower Southampton Township.

The boy was in his backyard with his mom and a sibling when strong winds suddenly began to push through ahead of thunderstorms.

The wind caused a tree split, and a large part of it fell on the boy.

The coroner said "this horrible tragedy was an unforeseen act of nature."