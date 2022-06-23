HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - A fire at a Chester County farm caused so much damage to a barn that authorities say they can't figure out what sparked the blaze.
The official cause of Tuesday's fire in the 1100 block of Chestnut Tree Road in Honey Brook Township, outside of Morgantown, will go down as undetermined, said Honey Brook Fire Company Deputy Chief Gary Ream on Thursday.
The owners said the 8:30 a.m. fire killed about 20 goats and 1 calf, though they credited firefighters with helping to save most of the animals.
Cows could be seen standing off to the side of the farm as the barn burned.
Damages are estimated to be more than $300,000, not including the livestock that was lost, Ream said.
About a dozen fire companies from Chester and Lancaster counties responded, and helped pump water from a pond across the street. Smoke could be seen for miles.
No one was hurt.