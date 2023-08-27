HATFIELD TWP., Pa. — Police said a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a motocycle crash in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, on Saturday night.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, the crash occurred around 8:36 p.m. in the 3500 block of Bethlehem Pike. That's near Township Line Road.

Police said the crash involved the 21-year-old Sellersville resident, who was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a 66-year-old Souderton resident, who was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center, where they died, police said.

Bethlehem Pike was closed for several hours after the crash, but re-opened by 1:39 a.m., police said.

Police are investigating the crash and have not yet identified either person involved in the incident.