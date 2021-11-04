POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A 26-year-old Norristown man is the second person to be arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Pottstown.
Eric Baker, 26, faces charges of aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm and other charges related to the Oct. 23 shooting death of Robert Stiles in Pottstown, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Baker was seen on surveillance video firing a semi-automatic firearm at a minivan containing the three men wanted for Stiles’ murder, the DA's office said.
Baker was apprehended on Wednesday, when he was seen by Pottstown Police driving in the borough. Police were unable to stop the vehicle, which was fleeing eastbound on Route 422, according to the news release. Montgomery County Detectives located Baker in a residence in Norristown late Wednesday afternoon, and he was arrested without incident.
Authorities say Baker was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number at the time of his arrest.
Daijon Harrison, 22, another person that was sought in the deadly shooting, surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia and was taken into custody on charges of first-, second- and third-degree murder, conspiracy, and other offenses, said the county district attorney on Wednesday.
He is behind bars in Montgomery County, as there is no bail for murder charges.
Authorities are still searching for Samir Bentley, 20, and Ahmed Mohammed, 16, both of Philadelphia, on murder charges in the deadly shooting.
Investigators said Harrison, Mohammed and Bentley drove a stolen minivan from Philadelphia to Pottstown to rob the victim, 27-year-old Robert Stiles, of marijuana. Surveillance video shows Mohammed grab Stiles in the 400 block of High Street, then Harrison hands a gun to Bentley, who shoots Stiles three times, the district attorney said.
As the three flee, Baker is seen firing an assault rifle at the minivan, authorities say.
Stiles was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mohammed or Bentley should call Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or the county detective tipline at 610-278-3638.