Jamel Barnwell (left) and Raymir Johnson are facing charges in the deadly February 20 shooting at a bowling alley in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County. Barnwell is charged with first-degree murder and more, while Johnson is charged with hindering apprehension.

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - A second man is facing charges in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Montgomery County last week.

Raymir Johnson, 20, is facing two counts of hindering apprehension/prosecution in connection with the Feb. 20 shooting inside Our Town Alley in East Norriton Township, announced the county district attorney's office on Friday.

Johnson, of Delaware County, is suspected of being one of the two men who entered the bowling alley with Jamel Barnwell, the alleged shooter, authorities said.

Barnwell, 17, is already facing charges of first-degree murder and related offenses. He's accused of opening fire in the crowded bowling alley around 6:45 p.m. that night during a physical altercation between the victims, who were all relatives, and suspects.

Five people were shot, and 29-year-old Frank Wade died at the scene.

A third man was also with Johnson and Barnwell, but the district attorney's office did not comment on his identity.

Johnson is behind bars on $250,000 cash bail.

