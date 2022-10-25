POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A second person has been arrested in a shooting that left two people dead in Pottstown last week.

Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia turned himself in at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Montgomery County Detectives and Pottstown Police, according to a news release from the county District Attorney's Office.

He is accused in the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Skyler Fox and 18-year-old Brandon Bacote-Byer in Pottstown.

Authorities say the shooting happened Monday, Oct. 17 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets.

The DA's office says police arrived to find Fox and Bacote-Byer lying by Fox’s vehicle. Police recovered numerous fired cartridge casings, one projectile and a Taurus G3 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene, according to the DA's office.

After an investigation, the DA's office says co-defendant Dominic Carboni, who was arrested on Oct. 20 on murder charges, was meeting Fox to purchase marijuana. Prior to that meeting, Carboni picked up Kelly in his maroon pickup truck and drove to the meetup location, the DA's office said.

Kelly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and robbery. He is in the process of being arraigned and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled at that time. Kelly will be remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, as no bail is available for first-degree murder charges.