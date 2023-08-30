Three Montgomery County men are facing charges in a ghost gun trafficking investigation.

Tony Phan, 32, and Rithga Ngoy, 36, both of Hatfield, as well as Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, of Lansdale, are behind bars on a slew of charges, including corrupt organization and conspiracy, said the county district attorney's office in a news release.

Investigators say Ho was making ghost guns, which don't have serial numbers and can't be traced, in a shed on his Hatfield property.

The three suspects then illegally sold the guns as well as silencers, the DA says.

Cell phone records show at least 15 illegal gun sales were made since March 2020, officials say.

Investigators found photos and videos on Ho's phone showing completed and partially-completed ghost guns. There was also a video that showed Ho lying in his back doorframe firing an AR-15-style rifle with a silencer into his backyard, the DA said.

"The true extent of his firearms manufacturing business -- as well as the extent of the criminal activities those firearms were then used in -- may never be known..." said DA Kevin Steele, in the news release.

Ho and Ngoy were jailed on $250,000 cash bail, and Nguyen is behind bars on 10% of $75,000 bail, officials said. The men also had to give up their passports.