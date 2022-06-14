WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Three men are facing charges after trying to steal a car at one gas station, then carjacking someone at another gas station before crashing in Bucks County, authorities say.
It started just before 7 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Route 611 in Doylestown Township.
A victim reported they were just starting to pump gas in their car when three young men came up and demanded the car keys, police said. The men tried to restrain the victim, but the victim broke free and ran inside the gas station for help, and the men fled.
About an hour later, a carjacking was reported about two miles south, at the Lukoil gas station on Route 611 in Warrington Township.
Three men went up to someone starting to pump gas and put the person in a chokehold and punched them several times, police said. The victim threw the keys at the car and the three took off in the stolen vehicle.
Police gave chase, and found the car crashed into a building a few miles away, at Route 152 and E. Butler Avenue in Chalfont. The men had fled on foot but a Warrington police K-9 helped track them down, police said.
Zahir Johnson, 21, of Philadelphia, and two juveniles were charged in both the attempted carjacking in Doylestown Township and the carjacking in Warrington Township, police said.
Johnson is in Bucks County jail and the juveniles, who were not named, are in juvenile detention.