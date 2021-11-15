NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Investigators say they've dismantled a gun trafficking operation that spanned several counties in our region.
Officials say Tyrone Dansby and an 18-year-old charged for juvenile conduct, both from Philadelphia, conspired to buy 69 guns total in Montgomery, Philadelphia, Bucks, and Lehigh counties, and then re-sell the guns without serial numbers to make them untraceable.
A third person, Quamir Terry-Johnson, of Philadelphia, is facing charges for allegedly buying two of those guns.
Of the 69 firearms that have been found to be straw purchases for the organization, 33 were purchased in Bucks County, 17 in Philadelphia, 16 in Montgomery County and three in Lehigh County, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
One illegal purchasing spree by Dansby in June 2020 yielded 28 handguns from nine different stores, according to the news release. Dansby would often visit more than one gun store in a day and buy multiple firearms at the same time, including multiple purchases of the same make and model of gun, the DA's office said.