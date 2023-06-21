Three people are accused of buying several dozen guns, including some from a Lehigh Valley gun shop, to sell to people who can't legally own them.

Kenneth Lyles, 30; his ex-girlfriend, Aja Morris, 27; and Antwoin Lofton, 25, all of Philadelphia, are facing charges in what the Montgomery County district attorney calls a drug trafficking organization.

Morris and Lofton turned themselves in, but Lyles is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, the DA says.

Investigators say each of the three "straw purchased" several guns in a relatively short amount of time. Straw purchasing is when someone with a clean background buys guns for someone else, who is not legally allowed to own them, the DA explained.

At least 40 guns were straw purchased, including 20 from Xtreme Gun Worx in Emmaus, according to police paperwork.

Eleven of the guns have been recovered.

The three suspects are facing charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, making materially false statements, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and related offenses.