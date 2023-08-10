3 charged with illegally purchasing firearms using ID stolen from active-duty soldier

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Three men are under arrest on identity theft and gun trafficking charges after authorities say they used a stolen driver’s license from an active-duty soldier to illegally purchase firearms.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced the arrest of 22-year-old Taalibudeen Anderson and 23-year-old Tariq Anderson, both of the 5600 block of Boyer Street in Philadelphia. Also arrested was 21-year-old Daijon Griffin of Wilmington, Delaware.

The three suspects are facing identity theft and gun trafficking charges related to the illegal purchase of 14 firearms and the attempted purchase of an additional 14 firearms.

The joint investigation by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Gun Violence Task Force began in July.

Investigators say they were made aware of numerous potential straw purchases related to 14 firearms bought between June 17 and July 6.

Authorities allege that Taalibudeen Anderson made these purchases using the stolen Pennsylvania driver’s license of a U.S. Army solider stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap.

The soldier lost his wallet, containing both his license and military ID, while visiting family in Philadelphia who lived near where the Andersons resided. The solider immediately reported to loss of his ID to his military superiors.

The investigation found that not long after the loss of the wallet, Taalibudeen Anderson began buying firearms, falsely identifying himself as the solider on all of the necessary forms, but with his own street address, email and phone number on the account.

As required by law, firearms must be shipped to a licensed firearms dealer for pickup and to conduct a background check through the Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators say Taalibudeen Anderson and Tariq Anderson are persons not allowed to possess a weapon and therefore unable to legally buy firearms.

Authorities allege that in addition to the successful acquisition of 14 firearms, Taalibudeen Anderson purchased an additional 14 firearms online, seven of which were prepared for pick up at Montgomery County gun shop on July 12.

Court documents state that police had the shop under surveillance.

Taalibudeen was taken into custody when he was pulled over after leaving the gun shop. Tariq fled on foot from the traffic stop and was later apprehended.

A search of the residence shared by the Andersons produced none of the 14 firearms they allegedly purchased but found 10 firearm boxes, eight of which had serial numbers correlated to firearms purchased using false identification.

Investigators say they also found numerous items, including credit/bank cards in various names, laptops, printers, checkbooks and blank security paperwork used for identity theft and forgery.

Authorities say on July 14, Tariq Anderson made a phone call from Montgomery County Correctional Facility to Daijon Griffin where they allegedly expressed concern over potential evidence in the case.

During the conversation, authorities say Tariq instructed Griffin to delete all Instagram messages he had received from individuals named "Riq" or "Lib," which investigators allege suggests they were trying to eliminate incriminating evidence or conversations.

“Gun trafficking defeats a key tool to prevent serious crime and puts our communities, and the people who live there, at risk. Not only did the defendants' alleged crimes endanger the physical safety of Pennsylvanians, but they exploited the identity of a soldier serving our country,” said Attorney General Henry. “All Pennsylvanians have the right to feel safe in their home, and the neighborhoods where they live and work. I am grateful for our partnership with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, which has resulted in the arrests of these dangerous men. Together we will continue to work hard to stop the sale of illegal guns and hold gun traffickers accountable for the damage they cause.”

Of the 14 firearms purchased, three have been recovered by police.

“These defendants were arming criminals, plain and simple. And the actions of these criminals are made even worse by their taking advantage of a loss by a soldier serving our country,” said DA Steele. “The recovery by law enforcement of three of the 14 straw-purchased firearms within days of their purchase show how fast these illegal guns show up at crime scenes. This flow of illegal firearms onto the streets makes all of our communities less safe.”

All three defendants are charged with nearly 500 felony counts and bail was set at $500,000 for each.

Taalibudeen and Tariq Anderson were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Daijon Griffin is awaiting extradition from Delaware.