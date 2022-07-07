LANSDALE, Pa. - Three young men were wounded in a drive-by shooting along a borough street Thursday evening, police said.
And police say they believe the shooting is connected to another shooting earlier this month just blocks away from the site of Thursday’s incident.
Nasir Miller, 19, of Hatfield, and Samir Harris, 18, and Malicahi Swindell, 21, both of Philadelphia, all suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but their injuries appeared to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Lansdale police said.
EMS transported all three to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.
Police said the victims aren’t cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the victims told them they were shot while walking on the south side of the first block of West Mount Vernon Street when a vehicle approached, and the occupants of that vehicle began shooting. The vehicle then fled at a high speed.
The victims ran into the area of West Hancock Street. That’s where police said they located them in the roadway at 9:49 p.m.
Police said they found about 10 shell casings in the roadway. Detectives from Lansdale Police Department and surrounding departments responded and began to process the scene.
“I saw several cars pulling up, ambulances pulling up, cops running to the alleyway with their pistols drawn and AR-15s,” one witness said,
Authorities said the shootings are being investigated in connection with a June 6 shooting on West Fifth Street in Lansdale, where one of the same victims from Thursday’s shooting, Miller, was shot.
They say shell casings from that shooting and Thursday’s shooting are consistent with one another. Officials say the most concerning issue is the lack of cooperation from the victims. They said one victim even actively tried to hide his cell phone from investigators.
“A very concerning aspect of these two incidents is the absolute lack of cooperation by the victims with this investigation,” police said in a statement. “The reality is the perpetrators of these shootings are most likely known to the victims and others.”
Police said they believe the perpetrators are known to the victims, and they don’t believe there is any active threat to the community.
“While we do not believe there is a specific threat to the community, people who engage in brazen behaviors such as these create a dangerous situation for the everyone,” they said.
Police said they also believe the perpetrators are known to members of the community and hope they can help. They ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact police with tips anonymously at crimetips@lansdalepd.org
Officials are expected to hold another news conference this afternoon.