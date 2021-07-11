NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney announced the arrest of three men in connection to a robbery and murder.
Officials says Micah Colbert, 19, of Ardmore, and Elijah Smith, 21, of Philadelphia were arrested on charges of murder, robbery and related charges in the homicide of 19-year-old Layth Evans of Philadelphia.
According to reports, Evans was shot to death in a vehicle in the Ardmore section of Lower Merion Township on Saturday afternoon.
A third man, Dorian Harris, 21, of Ardmore, was charged with illegally transferring a firearm.
Around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Lower Merion Police responded to the area of 122 Ardmore Avenue for a reported unconscious male in a vehicle. Police arrived to find a man, later identified as Evans, seated in the driver’s seat of a Nissan with a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives processed the crime scene and recovered $500 cash on the driver’s side floorboard and a spent Hornady 9mm shell casing from the backseat floor of the vehicle.
According to eyewitness accounts, video surveillance, text messages and cellphone records, the two defendants arranged a meeting with Evans in order to purchase a “ghost gun” from him.
A “ghost gun” is a firearm assembled from parts and is untraceable since it does not have a serial number. The investigation found that Colbert used Harris’ Glock firearm to shoot the victim in the face causing his death.
Around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Harris walked into the Lower Merion Police Station to report that his Glock 19 semi-automatic weapon had been taken and used by his roommate, Colbert.
Harris turned over the weapon in a red backpack to detectives. Video evidence and eyewitness accounts confirm he was not present at the shooting.
A ghost gun was also recovered from the shared bedroom of Colbert and Harris, which is believed to have been the victim’s.
Colbert and Smith were arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Robbery and related charges.
Harris was arrested on a charge of Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm.
The three defendants are awaiting arraignment. Bail will be set for Harris.
Colbert and Smith were taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Preliminary hearings also will be scheduled at the arraignment.