BENSALEM, Pa. | Bensalem Police say they have investigated a possible assault and robbery of an elderly female on Saturday, June 12, who lived in a trailer located on Gibson Road in Bensalem.
Video was provided to police that was recorded by an unknown individual, which reportedly depicted a female in her 20’s punching an elderly female in the face several times, and demanding money as she reached into the elderly female’s pocket to search for cash.
Through the initial investigation, Bensalem Police say they were able to identify the victim (whose identity is not being released) and the suspect, Brittany Kladky, of Bristol. Officials say an arrest warrant was obtained for the robbery and assault, and the PA Adult Protective Services were notified of the elderly abuse.
While following up the investigation with a PA Adult Protective Services Agent, Bensalem Police were reportedly provided with two additional videos that depicted the same elderly victim being abused by two other individuals. These suspects were later identified as Jewett Bowman and Emily Smith, from Bensalem.
These videos recorded Smith as she punched the victim in the face, and kicked the victim once she fell to the ground. The videos also captured Bowman as he pointed a BB gun at the elderly victim and fired the weapon four times at her, as she was laying in her bed.
All three suspects were taken into custody by Bensalem Police, who say they were arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on the charges such as simple assault, robbery, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.