Police tape and a police car were seen at the edge of a property, with evidence markers in the street.

 Jayson Wagner | for 69 News

LANSDALE, Pa. - Police in northern Montgomery County were called to the first block of West Hancock Street at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lansdale Borough Police were investigating an incident that had three people transported from the scene. The conditions of the individuals are not known at this time.

Photographs taken at the scene show police tape and a police car at the edge of a property, with evidence markers in the street. A photographer who works for 69 News said he saw shell casings in the street.

Police have not yet said what happened.

